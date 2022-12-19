Hormel Foods Again Named Category Captain by Progressive Grocer

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 19, 2022

Innovation, teamwork and strategy helped the company lift retail store sales in 2022

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced today that it has once again been honored as a Category Captain by Progressive Grocer magazine. This prestigious designation recognizes the company's exceptional performance in the grocery industry, and its commitment to providing solutions and insights to drive sales growth in stores in 2022.

Hormel_Foods_Corporate_Logo.jpg

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the ongoing work we are doing in strategically leading with our retail partners," said Mark Thompson, director of sales strategy, Retail sales. "Hormel Foods has a long history of receiving Progressive Grocer's Category Captain award, and this recognition further solidifies us as a team that retailers can trust to lead initiatives that help improve the retail store environment."

According to Progressive Grocer, the grocery retail landscape is still proving difficult to navigate as operators grapple with such problems as lingering supply chain snarls and higher prices due to record inflation. However, Hormel Foods made major strides in 2022 by zeroing in on shopper insights to drive decisions within categories and sharing those insights with retail partners to help grow their sales. As an example of the company's partnership approach, it helped an independent Midwest grocery chain create and implement a cross-functional, cross-category program. Hormel Foods and the retailer teamed up to grow sales by 29% on a year-over-year basis and net $1.3 million in additional retail sales during a time that is traditionally much slower.

The company's partnership approach works across many business areas, including supply chain, category vision and multi-brand promotions. New product development was also reflected in the company's insights-based, shopper-centric and collaborative approach to category growth.

To view the complete list of Category Captains and learn more about some of the company's category management initiatives, visit: https://progressivegrocer.com/what-brands-are-excelling-category-management.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact:

Media Relations


Hormel Foods


507-434-6352


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG68590&sd=2022-12-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-again-named-category-captain-by-progressive-grocer-301705654.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG68590&Transmission_Id=202212190800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG68590&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.