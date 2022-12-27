Verizon provides $10,000 grants to small businesses for Hurricane Ian recovery

Extension of Verizon’s ongoing efforts to support small businesses across southwest Florida in the wake of hurricane

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A family-owned coffee shop, a floral truck, and a bait and tackle business are among 25 small businesses across southwest Florida awarded grants today from Verizon Business, totaling $250,000, providing them with critical relief as recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian continue.

“Long after the storm has passed, the devastation caused by Ian continues to unfold for small businesses, many of which lost everything and have had to start over,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Business Markets and SaaS at Verizon Business. “Our hope is that these grants can help these small businesses with resources they urgently need to recover.”

Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Sept. 28th, killing over 100 people and causing damage to infrastructure, homes and other property that is estimated to exceed $50 billion. Thousands of southwest Florida small businesses were affected by the storm. To aid in the recovery, Verizon partnered with Collaboratory, a local nonprofit community-problem solving organization in Southwest Florida, and Florida TaxWatch, a trusted nonprofit organization that serves as the ‘eyes and ears’ of Florida taxpayers and promotes economic development across the state, to create the $10,000 grant program.

Collaboratory and Florida TaxWatch worked with community leaders to select the final 25 small businesses from the hundreds of deserving applicants and nominees.

“We are thrilled to have received this grant as these funds will help us invest in sales channels to grow outside of Southwest Florida while our community focuses on rebuilding,” said grant recipient and CEO of Flying Eagle Kombucha, Maddy Eagle. “It will also assist us in strengthening our impact here at home, while we continue to support our local farms, community gardens, and their missions for a sustainable region.”

The full list of small business grant recipients includes:

Assisting Small Businesses with Free Learning Resources

In addition to hurricane relief efforts, Verizon is providing assistance to small businesses through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, a free comprehensive online curriculum focused on helping small businesses with digital transformation. The portal was created with and for small businesses, with a specific focus on helping diverse and under-resourced business owners, and offers personalized learning through 30+ courses, mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching and incentives. Spanish-language content, coaching and networking events and grant opportunities aimed at Hispanic-owned small businesses are also now available.

This initiative is part of a 10-year commitment Verizon made in 2020 to support 1M small businesses with the resources to thrive in the digital economy as part of its responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon.

