Homebuyers Are Flocking to the Sun Belt, Attracted to Relatively Affordable Home Prices

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Nationwide, 24.1% of homebuyers looked to move to a different metro during the three months ending in November, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This percentage is on par with the record high set in the summer and up from around 18% before the pandemic.

High mortgage rates and the uncertain economy are discouraging Americans from moving, with home sales down more than 30% from a year ago. But among the people who are still buying homes, one in four are searching outside their hometown, typically in relatively affordable areas. That’s largely because some remote workers are still relocating to more affordable parts of the country as high rates and inflation cut into their budgets.

Sacramento, the most popular migration destination in November, is an apt example. The Bay Area is the most common origin for homebuyers relocating to Sacramento. Though prices in the San Francisco Bay Area have started falling, the typical home still costs three times more than it does in Sacramento: Roughly $1.5 million versus $540,000. For a remote worker moving from the Bay Area to Sacramento, the much less expensive home prices help offset 6%-plus mortgage rates.

The flow of out-of-town buyers into popular destinations is slowing

Although the share of relocators remains essentially at its record high, the number of people moving to even the most popular destinations is falling amid high rates and economic woes. Fewer homebuyers looked to move to each of the 10 most popular migration destinations in November than a month earlier. Las Vegas, for instance, had a net inflow of 6,400 in November, down from 7,100 in October and 8,700 in September. Miami had a net inflow of 5,900, down from 6,700 in October and 8,000 in September.

“Las Vegas is still popular with out-of-town buyers, especially from coastal places like San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle who are seeking out lower home prices. But migration is slowing as the market cools,” said Las Vegas Redfin agent Tzahi Arbeli. “That’s partly because people are hoping for rates to come down before they move, and it’s also because people are worried about buying a home that may go down in value. From my point of view, there are a few upsides to buying now. There’s more to choose from than there used to be, sellers are willing to negotiate and prices have dropped from their peak.”

Sun Belt locations are popular with homebuyers

After Sacramento, Las Vegas was the most popular migration destination in November. It’s followed by Miami, Tampa and San Diego. Popularity is determined by net inflow, which is the number of people looking to move into a metro minus the number of people looking to leave.

Half of the 10 most popular destinations are in Florida, despite Hurricane Ian wreaking havoc in the state in late September. Nearly all of them are in the Sun Belt, with warm and sunny weather. The typical home in eight of the top 10 destinations is more affordable than in the most common origin for homebuyers moving in, and seven of the top 10 are places with no state income tax.

Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Moving Into, by Net Inflow

Net inflow = Number of Redfin.com home searchers looking to move into a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to leave

Rank

Metro*

Net Inflow

Top Origin

Top Out-of-State Origin

1

Sacramento, CA

7,000

San Francisco, CA

Chicago, IL

2

Las Vegas, NV

6,400

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA

3

Miami, FL

5,900

New York, NY

New York, NY

4

Tampa, FL

4,900

New York, NY

New York, NY

5

San Diego, CA

4,500

Los Angeles, CA

Chicago, IL

6

Phoenix, AZ

4,300

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA

7

Cape Coral, FL

4,000

Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL

8

North Port-Sarasota, FL

3,700

Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL

9

Dallas, TX

3,600

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA

10

Orlando, FL

3,300

New York, NY

New York, NY

*Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users searching to and from the region in September-November 2022

Homebuyers are leaving expensive job centers

More homebuyers looked to leave San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago than any other metro. That’s determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin.com users looked to leave an area than move in.

The places on this list haven’t changed much from previous months, as homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal areas in favor of more affordable inland places.

But the number of homebuyers looking to leave all 10 metros has declined from last month, reflecting the slow housing market and Americans’ general disinterest in moving while mortgage rates stay above 6%.

Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Leaving, by Net Outflow

Net outflow = Number of Redfin.com home searchers looking to leave a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to move in

Rank

Metro*

Net Outflow

Portion of Local
Users Searching
Elsewhere

Top
Destination

Top Out-of-State
Destination

1

San Francisco, CA

32,200

24%

Sacramento, CA

Seattle, WA

2

Los Angeles, CA

30,400

20%

San Diego, CA

Las Vegas, NV

3

New York, NY

20,800

27%

Miami, FL

Miami, FL

4

Washington, D.C.

16,200

18%

Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA

5

Chicago, IL

7,200

17%

Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI

6

Boston, MA

6,000

18%

Portland, ME

Portland, ME

7

Detroit, MI

3,400

30%

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH

8

Denver, CO

3,300

31%

Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL

9

Hartford, CT

1,400

70%

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

10

Seattle, WA

1,400

17%

Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ

*Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users searching to and from the region in September-November 2022

To view the full report, including charts, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redfin.com%2Fnews%2Fhousing-migration-trends-november-2022%2F

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin+Data+Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click+here.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221219005253r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005253/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.