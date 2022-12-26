Waters Corporation Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Second Consecutive Year

Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial) announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the second consecutive year. The DJSI is informed by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices.

“We are proud that Waters has once again been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, alongside other leading companies striving to do business differently for the betterment of society and the planet,” said Dr. Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. “Our refreshed ESG strategy and a commitment across the company to integrate sustainable thinking and practice into what we do will drive our efforts to leave the world better than we found it.”

Through companywide efforts and policies, Waters continues to reduce its environmental footprint, develop a workforce that is more representative of society, and committed to strong governance practices. Waters saw specific growth in several categories within the scoring of the annual S&P Global CSA in areas including Social Reporting, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Corporate Governance, Human Capital Development, Customer Relationship Management, and more.

Waters’ inclusion in the DJSI North America is based on completion of an annual evaluation of sustainability practices via the S&P Global CSA, that covers more than 13,800 companies that are assessed on industry-specific and financially material results. Inclusion in the DJSI places Waters among the top publicly traded companies in North America that lead the field in sustainability.

Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters is a trademark of Waters Corporation.

