On September 13, 2022, market analyst NINGI Research published a report that alleged, "BRP [Group] has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and that "[BRP Group] misled investors by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." The report also alleged that "in 2020 BRP [Group]'s proprietary ‘MGA of the Future' technology was misappropriated by an employee and handed to a competitor, as alleged by BRP [Group] in a lawsuit" and that "the company allegedly did not notice the misappropriation until May 2021 but did not disclose the intellectual property theft to investors to date, despite arguing in a lawsuit that the theft has and will have severe damage to BRP [Group]'s revenue and market share."

Following this news, BRP Group's stock price fell $2.39 per share, or 7%, to close at $29.98 per share on September 13, 2022. As of December 8, 2022, BRP’s stock is now down to $26.52 per share.

