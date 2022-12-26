Big Fusion News From DOE Triggers Heavy Trading in US Nuclear Corp Stock

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles, CA , Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire--On December 13, 2022, DOE’S Lawrence Livermore National Lab announced proof that fusion energy is no longer a zero sum game when they achieved the first-ever “net energy gain”, also known as “ignition,” in a nuclear fusion reaction produced in their laboratory.

This is absolutely wonderful news for a truly green energy future. But Lawrence Livermore Lab admits their mega-laser technology will not scale and cannot be the technology that will feed the worlds electric power grids, thus replacing nuclear fission and the high polluting coal, oil, and gas-based power plants.

In 2010 US Nuclear Corp ( UCLE) was recognized by Lawrence Livermore Lab for its role in Livermore’s NIF National Ignition Facility “Project of the Year” in which Livermore significantly advanced its fusion energy program.

In the last several years there have been hundreds if not thousands of fusion development projects started by government and private companies. Each looking to achieve the goal of producing electric power, and each with its own physicists and its own approach. Some of them sputtered forward, many have turned out to be dead ends. A few of them have shown promise and may become the General Electric companies of the fusion industry. In fact, US Nuclear has invested in very promising MIFTI and MIFTEC is strongly supportive of their fusion generators. MIFTI expects to be an outstanding leader among the competitors.

One of their many steps along the way towards producing clean, zero-carbon fusion energy and medical isotopes was:

August 2018: US Nuclear’s strategic partner MIFTI demonstrated fusion generation creating a record 10 billion neutrons per pulse on the 1 million ampere Zebra machine at the University of Nevada, Reno National Terawatt Facility (UNR/NTF) using MIFTI’s patented Staged Z-pinch (SZP) technology.

It all comes together: MIFTI/MIFTEC have already drawn up the plans for their 10 million ampere machine, which is designed to achieve the net energy gain milestone and to produce a generous supply of desperately needed medical isotopes, followed by their 20 million ampere machine designed to provide power to the electric power grid.

MIFTI's Z-pinch thermonuclear fusion energy technology is fueled by a simple isotope of hydrogen from seawater, an environmentally safe, low-cost process for an unlimited, non-proliferating energy source.

Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.
Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com


CONTACT:
US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxNjMyMSM1MzE4NTY2IzUwMDAzMjA5MA==
US-Nuclear-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.