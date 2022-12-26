ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (:TNP) (the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (‘ESG’) Report, a comprehensive document that details the company’s sustainability strategy and performance in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the company’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



To download a copy of the report, please visit the Company’s website here.

“Since the Company's founding, we have embraced the responsibility of being an agent of change in our industry, and that responsibility extends to helping the global community transition to a more sustainable future.

Completing our inaugural ESG report is a step towards demonstrating our ongoing deep dedication to achieving meaningful and valuable sustainable business practices. We are proud to provide the 2021 ESG report as a new lens through which our stakeholders can learn about our business and the lasting, beneficial impacts we can create,” said Mr. George Saroglou, COO.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 29 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 73 double-hull vessels including four dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels and two option one shuttle tankers under construction constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.5 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

