MiL.k launched its first global point exchange service with airasia

17 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2022

  • airasia point can be exchanged with Milk Coin on Korea's blockchain-based loyalty platform-MiL.k app, now
  • With over 1.3M users, MiL.k has made partnerships with representative services in Korea and is expanding in SEA
  • With the strategic partnership on point exchange, users of both MiL.k and airasia can connect with a wide range of top-tier services globally
  • To celebrate this collaboration, users who successfully connected their airasia accounts to MiL.k will be rewarded with Milk Coin and airasia points.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec 12th, Milk Partners officially launched its first global point exchange service with airasia rewards. With the launch, the No.1 ASEAN loyalty program, airasia rewards is available on the MiL.k app for users to exchange airasia points with Milk Coin.

MiL.k is a rewards points integration platform which has been operating point exchange services since April 2020. It has earned over 1.3M users by successfully expanding its partnerships with representative service companies in Korea. Those are; Lotte L.point (Representative loyalty program), Yanolja (No.1 OTA), CU (No.1 convenience store), Shinsegae Duty Free (Duty-free brand of retail giant, Shinsegae group), INTERPARK (Representative e-commerce), Megabox (Representative multiplex theater), Jinair (LCC brand of Korean Air), etc.

Airasia rewards is the No.1 loyalty program in ASEAN. airasia members can use airasia points to pay for travel products such as flights and hotel stay as well as non-travel products such as food delivery, ride-hailing, duty-free shopping, and lifestyle deals all on the airasia Super App. Additionally, financial services, insurance, courier services, on-demand academic learning courses and others are also available via the airasia Super App.

The launch of point exchange service with airasia rewards has significant meanings for MiL.k. It means airasia Super App's loyalty points, known as airasia points, will be connected with MiL.k's point ecosystem, which makes MiL.k's successful debut in the global market. It is also important that MiL.k's primarily Korean users can now earn airasia points by exchanging their Milk Coins. Vice versa, users of airasia can exchange their airasia points with Milk Coin and utilize it in Korea. With this strategic partnership with airasia rewards, Milk Partners plans to both globalize and localize the service in SEA by adding major local services to the ecosystem.

Milk Partners CEO Jayden Jo said "We are very excited to onboard airasia as our new points exchange partner onto MiL.k app, which is our first step to move closer to becoming the first cross-border point exchange platform in Korea. We anticipate that more and more local services will be launched, and MiL.k will become the representative use case of blockchain in daily life. So, please keep an eye on our next steps."

The CLO of airasia Super App, Ong Wai Fong said "We are pleased to partner with MiL.k which is the representative point exchange platform in South Korea. With this collaboration, we are making our points available on their platform (marketplace) to increase the issuance and usability of our points. From this points exchange service launch, airasia and MiL.k will work closely in developing better services and diverse marketing activities together."

To celebrate its first collaboration, there is a launch campaign on the MiL.k app for users who connect their airasia accounts to MiL.k. Users who successfully connected their airasia accounts to MiL.k will be rewarded with 1 Milk coin and 125 airasia points. MiL.k's next move in SEA is anticipated.

