If cryptocurrency survives fraud, large withdrawals, monetary destruction and future government regulation, Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN, Financial) could emerge as the biggest winner.

I have been a vocal critic on the entire space for at least five years. However, someone was skeptical about the stock market back in the late 18th century, too, right? Maybe not, but in this case the tool is not so much a novelty as a technology that wants to replace society's medium of exchange without controls. Sure, some (like bitcoin) have self-imposed limits, but the other thousands, including the smart contracts (non-fungible tokens) built on top of Ethereum and others, are ripe for scammers.

The crypto space is regulated, at least in the U.S., from a know-your-customer perspective. Cryptocurrencies were supposed to act as decentralized systems that allow for the creation, transfer and verification of transactions without the need for a central authority. That thesis is changing, however.

Coinbase has been the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, having established itself as a trusted and reliable platform for both novice and experienced traders. The company's reputation for regulatory compliance and its role as a custodian have allowed it to maintain a competitive advantage in the market, despite facing strong competition. Now, its biggest U.S. competitor, FTX, is bankrupt, so Coinbase looks like the clear winner for the long term. That is, if the digital medium of exchange will still be around.

I am not really in favor of any government regulation on markets. It took over 140 years for the Securities and Exchange Commission to be formed after stocks began trading on Wall Street. I cannot see a world where the government allows this opportunity to pass by. Yes, cryptocurrency allows for nefarious actors to move sovereign currency around; however, as everyone saw with the Silk Road, criminals are just as easily tracked via bitcoin as with Federal Reserve notes. The market did not need Sam Bankman-Fried to come clean on numerous podcasts for FTX to fail. That being said, never let a good crisis go to waste is the motto of most governments.

Coinbase is already regulated

In addition to acting as an exchange, Coinbase also provides asset custodial and brokerage services. The company has also expanded into offering cryptocurrency collateralized loans, a crypto debit card, blockchain infrastructure support and data analytics services. It is a publicly traded company which provides for more investor protections and, unlike FTX, has a board of directors and proper structure to function for the good of shareholders.

Coinbase was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong, a former Airbnb ( ABNB, Financial) engineer, and Fred Ehrsam, a former Goldman Sachs ( GS, Financial) trader. Their goal was to create a platform that made it easy for people to buy, sell and store digital assets. The company's success can be partly attributed to the fact it was launched at a time when the market for cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, hit the hockey stick growth trajectory.

The company makes money in a number of ways. First, users can convert crypto to fiat currency and are charged a margin spread of up to 2% per transaction. Coinbase collects fees from users for deposits, purchases and sales on the platform and generates revenue on certain crypto assets as well. Finally, it offers a debit card where it collects fees similar to what a traditional bank would.

While speculation on future price appreciation is a major factor in the appeal of cryptocurrency, particularly for "alt coins," this uncertainty about the long-term value of these assets raises concerns about the sustainability of current prices. Coinbase has established itself as a strong competitor in the market, but without more confidence in the long-term viability of cryptocurrency, there is a risk that its returns on invested capital could evaporate, making it difficult to evaluate.

The future of a new cryptocurrency token is vital to its own future as, in 2020, 44% of Coinbase’s total trading volume came from crypto assets other than Ethereum or bitcoin, and the exchange’s ability to support markets for of its alt coins is a competitive advantage, especially as the company has begun to focus on expanding the number of supported trading pairs as a growth strategy. No one is really trading bitcoin that heavily since it is looked at more like digital gold.

Coinbase is a risky trade, until it isn’t

The biggest risk is the crypto space will dry up and become non-existent. The more I hope that happens, the less certain I am that it will. For Coinbase, it has to survive. Year to date, revenue is down from 2021, but still up significantly from 2020. Short interest is also up, rising to nearly 32 million shares, a 10 times increase from the end of last year. There is a couple of positives. Coinbase has a lot of cash on hand, with over $5 billion on the books and is still generating plenty of revenue from 108 million registered users. Even though it continues to bleed cash, Coinbase has plenty of runway to let the market settle.

Coinbase, along with cryptocurrency as a whole, was always a speculative investment. However, with the price down over 85% year to date, as well as its biggest competitor in the U.S. down for the count, if crypto survives, the stock should be a big winner from this price point.