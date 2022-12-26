indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has announced its first system-on-chip (SoC) for external automotive lighting. The new iND83080 is a highly integrated LED matrix controller that simplifies the design and reduces the cost of advanced, high-definition exterior lighting applications where individual LEDs are turned on and off to deliver pixel-level control.

LEDs are becoming the predominant lighting technology in automotive applications due to their inherent power efficiency, high light intensity, increased lifetime and ruggedness, design flexibility and lower overall costs. Vehicle OEMs are increasingly deploying front lighting and turn signal implementations based on matrix-based LED designs that allow individual LEDs to be controlled independently. For front headlights, this enables highly controllable and precise illumination, and in combination with beam-forming creates an adaptive driving beam (ADB) that can accurately illuminate the path ahead, while minimizing the light that causes dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. Adaptive headlights are available on select vehicles in Europe and Japan, and earlier this year, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a ruling that permits automakers to add ADB for U.S. vehicles.

Delivering pixel-level LED management requires LED matrix control semiconductors. The iND83080 matrix controller SoC is specifically designed to provide pixel-level control for ADB, dynamic turn signal and dynamic positioning lighting applications. indie’s differentiated SoC features modes that reduce data bus traffic to the lighting control unit by automatically generating on-chip pulse width modulation control (“Smart Mode”), as well as allowing the device to support two pre-programmable modes (“Standalone Mode”) without need for external control. On-chip integration of a high-accuracy, high-speed clock further simplifies system design, enables multi-chip synchronization and removes the need for external clock generation, thereby reducing component count.

“Pixel-level control of matrix LEDs can enhance road safety and the overall driver experience,” said Michael Wittmann, senior vice president of product marketing at indie Semiconductor. “Features such as ADB have been available to car buyers in Europe and Asia for a number of years and will soon become commonplace in the U.S. given the latest changes in federal regulations. By offering industry-leading performance and integration for automotive LED matrix deployments, indie’s first SoC for external automotive lighting provides leading vehicle OEMs and tier one’s significant flexibility, while speeding design and achieving substantial overall system-level cost savings.”

The iND83080 is sampling now, qualified for AEC-Q100 Grade 1, with evaluation kits available that combine the device with all necessary components to speed the rapid development and testing of advanced lighting prototypes.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities, including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles while our advanced user interfaces enabled by our mixed-signal SoCs transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Cambridge, England; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future business and financial performance and prospects, and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” “should,” “could,” “may” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results included in such forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on April 11, 2022 and in our other public reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; our reliance on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain and the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes and achieve additional design wins; the impact of any acquisitions we may make, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and risks that the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new and enhanced products and expand into new technologies and markets; trade restrictions and trade tensions; our ability to build, staff and integrate new design, testing, sales and marketing facilities throughout the world; and political and economic instability in our target markets. All forward looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this announcement or in our other public filings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005225/en/