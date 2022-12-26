Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ), today announced Massimo Ponzellini, who has been Founding Member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Vice President and Managing Director for Credit and Finance at the European Investment Bank (EIB), has been elected to Helbiz’s board of directors. Ponzellini will bring decades of experience in corporate leadership, government relations, and a long track record of leading innovative and diverse teams around the world.

Currently general manager of Kalrock Capital Management Ltd headquartered in London, UK, he was General Manager of Wegaplast, a leading plastics molding company, and President of Energy-Glass which specializes in the design, creation and marketing of architectural elements for renewable energy production. From May 2007 to May 2012 he was Chairman of Impregilo SpA, Italy's leading General Contractor and among the most important companies in the construction of large infrastructure works in the world. The Group, present in more than 30 countries and with more than 17,000 employees, achieved in 2011 a turnover of 2.1 billion euros and a total portfolio of 25.1 billion euros.

“Massimo has long been a visionary in regards to innovation, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building smarter, more digitized communities,” said Salvatore Palella, Helbiz’s CEO. “We’re excited to welcome him to Helbiz’s board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and extensive expertise.”

“I’ve long shared Helbiz’s belief that technology has the potential to improve lives and create more interconnected communities,” said Massimo Ponzellini. “It’s an honor to join Helbiz’s board of directors, and to be part of a values-led company that’s constantly innovating to both enable and enhance the way we live.”

From 1990 to 1994 Massimo Ponzellini was a Founding Member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as director of operations. In 1994 he moved to the European Investment Bank (EIB) where he remained until 2003 as Vice President and Managing Director for Credit and Finance. He was vice president and managing director of Patrimonio dello Stato S.p.A. from 2002 to 2006, managing director of Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato from 2006 to 2007, and president of Banca Popolare di Milano from 2009 to 2011. He has been a director of Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, Alitalia, Finmeccanica, Terna and the Istituto Superiore per i Trasporti. (ISTRA). He was president of the European Center for Public Enterprises and the Bormio Foundation 2005.

Amongst other achievements Massimo Ponzellini was a Director of the Teatro alla Scala Foundation in Milan, a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the European Institute of Oncology (IO), a member of the Assonime Board. He is a member of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Governorate of the Vatican City State. He is Honorary Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB). He is also a Founding Member of Planet Finance, created with the objective of supporting developing populations through microfinance.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

