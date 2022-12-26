TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced today its expansion to Google Cloud in nearly 60 additional countries throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to build on our global partnership with Google Cloud and expand our relationship to better serve these international markets, some of which did not have access to our solutions,” said Sergio Farache, chief strategy officer, TD SYNNEX. “TD SYNNEX has seen significant growth opportunities in these markets with our hyperscaler relationships, and expanding our availability to Google Cloud in these countries allows us to provide excellent scalability and services to meet existing needs.”

TD SYNNEX announced+in+May the initial expansion of its cloud solution portfolio with the addition of Google Cloud capabilities, providing users with a suite of cloud computing services businesses can use to enhance productivity and workflow. This new expansion provides users in nearly 60 additional markets greater access to TD SYNNEX’s offerings that can be implemented with Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, infrastructure, collaboration and more.

“With more businesses around the globe moving along their digital transformation journeys, partners with knowledge and expertise in Google Cloud technologies play a key role in these companies’ successful migration to the cloud,” said Eric Buck, director of commercial partners and global distribution, Google Cloud. “By expanding its global support of Google Cloud offerings, TD SYNNEX is providing more organizations with greater access to the cloud experts and technologies they need to drive positive business outcomes in the cloud.”

TD SYNNEX equips partners with a true, multi-cloud experience for their customers. Google Cloud creates opportunities for channel partners to extend end-to-end cloud solution offerings to end-users and accelerates the transition to cloud infrastructure.

TD SYNNEX offers extensive resources to support organizations in building cloud practices and delivering cloud offerings including Cloud Practice Builder programs, Rapid Risk Security Assessments, Google Cloud Migration Assessments, and a growing roster of professional and managed services. Coupled with Google Cloud offerings, devices, and cloud infrastructure, TD SYNNEX positions partners to grow new core competencies and accelerate business growth.

The initial Google Cloud offering rollout included the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, and France. Today, TD SYNNEX is available on Google Cloud in:

Vietnam El Salvador Belgium French Guiana Luxembourg Grenada Netherlands Guadeloupe Czech Republic Guatemala Poland Guyana Austria Haiti Germany Honduras Switzerland Jamaica France Martinique Italy Montserrat Portugal Panama Spain Puerto Rico Denmark St Kitt & Nevis Estonia St Lucia Finland St Vincent And The Grenadines Latvia Suriname Lithuania Trinidad Norway US Virgin Islands Sweden Mexico Ireland Argentina United Kingdom Bolivia Brazil Chile Anguilla Colombia Antigua & Barbuda Ecuador Bahamas Paraguay Barbados Peru British Virgin Islands Uruguay Costa Rica Canada Dominica United States Dominican Republic

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

