TD SYNNEX Expands Google Cloud Offering in Nearly 60 Countries

2 hours ago
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced today its expansion to Google Cloud in nearly 60 additional countries throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to build on our global partnership with Google Cloud and expand our relationship to better serve these international markets, some of which did not have access to our solutions,” said Sergio Farache, chief strategy officer, TD SYNNEX. “TD SYNNEX has seen significant growth opportunities in these markets with our hyperscaler relationships, and expanding our availability to Google Cloud in these countries allows us to provide excellent scalability and services to meet existing needs.”

TD SYNNEX announced+in+May the initial expansion of its cloud solution portfolio with the addition of Google Cloud capabilities, providing users with a suite of cloud computing services businesses can use to enhance productivity and workflow. This new expansion provides users in nearly 60 additional markets greater access to TD SYNNEX’s offerings that can be implemented with Google Cloud’s capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, infrastructure, collaboration and more.

“With more businesses around the globe moving along their digital transformation journeys, partners with knowledge and expertise in Google Cloud technologies play a key role in these companies’ successful migration to the cloud,” said Eric Buck, director of commercial partners and global distribution, Google Cloud. “By expanding its global support of Google Cloud offerings, TD SYNNEX is providing more organizations with greater access to the cloud experts and technologies they need to drive positive business outcomes in the cloud.”

TD SYNNEX equips partners with a true, multi-cloud experience for their customers. Google Cloud creates opportunities for channel partners to extend end-to-end cloud solution offerings to end-users and accelerates the transition to cloud infrastructure.

TD SYNNEX offers extensive resources to support organizations in building cloud practices and delivering cloud offerings including Cloud Practice Builder programs, Rapid Risk Security Assessments, Google Cloud Migration Assessments, and a growing roster of professional and managed services. Coupled with Google Cloud offerings, devices, and cloud infrastructure, TD SYNNEX positions partners to grow new core competencies and accelerate business growth.

The initial Google Cloud offering rollout included the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, and France. Today, TD SYNNEX is available on Google Cloud in:

Vietnam

El Salvador

Belgium

French Guiana

Luxembourg

Grenada

Netherlands

Guadeloupe

Czech Republic

Guatemala

Poland

Guyana

Austria

Haiti

Germany

Honduras

Switzerland

Jamaica

France

Martinique

Italy

Montserrat

Portugal

Panama

Spain

Puerto Rico

Denmark

St Kitt & Nevis

Estonia

St Lucia

Finland

St Vincent And The Grenadines

Latvia

Suriname

Lithuania

Trinidad

Norway

US Virgin Islands

Sweden

Mexico

Ireland

Argentina

United Kingdom

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Anguilla

Colombia

Antigua & Barbuda

Ecuador

Bahamas

Paraguay

Barbados

Peru

British Virgin Islands

Uruguay

Costa Rica

Canada

Dominica

United States

Dominican Republic

About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

