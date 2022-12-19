OpenText to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Ottawa

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 19, 2022

Celebrating Canadian Innovation

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, will join members of the Company's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on February 3, 2023, from 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET.

Open_Text_Logo.jpg

The Nasdaq opening bell in Ottawa, Canada, celebrates Canada's leading role in global innovation and OpenText as Canada's most valued cloud company. The event will be broadcast live from the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

"OpenText is honoured to open the Nasdaq, live from Ottawa, Canada, in recognition of the company's leading role in global technology innovation and business transformation," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Canada is the fastest growing technology hub in the world and we plan on playing our part to develop and expand Canada's rich culture of innovation and talent."

Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/36pterd6

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

OTEX-F

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

favicon.png?sn=LA68861&sd=2022-12-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-ring-the-nasdaq-stock-market-opening-bell-in-ottawa-301706124.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA68861&Transmission_Id=202212190900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA68861&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.