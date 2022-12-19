Ansys Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022

Newsweek's annual list recognizes the 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries

Key Highlights

  • Ansys was included in the annual ranking based on its corporate achievements in the three areas of ESG – environment, social and corporate governance
  • America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek named Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) to its list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports, and other reports, as well as an independent survey. KPIs focused on company performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

Engineering simulation is integral to meeting the environmental sustainability needs of the future. Ansys' product handprint initiative showcases how it supports companies in reducing their impact on the planet, with each use case illustrating the scalable, transformational progress that companies across diverse industries have achieved using simulation technology. In 2022, Ansys launched its online documentary series, Earth Rescue, which demonstrates how visionary companies are using Ansys solutions to engineer revolutionary new ideas in the fight against climate change. Companies, like those featured in the series, and others showcased within Ansys Advantage magazine, blog and social media, rely on the predictive power of Ansys simulation to bring their sustainable ideas to life faster and more efficiently. Additionally, Ansys' robust Corporate Responsibility Report features how the company advances sustainability through its portfolio, investments in its people and culture, operating responsibly and collaborating with stakeholders.

"Ansys leverages the power of simulation to help customers across industries advance environmental sustainability through their products and initiatives," said Janet Lee, vice president, general counsel and secretary at Ansys and responsible for its ESG program. "Ansys' inclusion on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies demonstrates our commitment to creating new technology and bettering current technology, supporting our customers in their product design — making them more efficient and less wasteful, while minimizing the need for physical prototyping."

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

/ Contacts

Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

