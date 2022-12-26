First paragraph, second sentence of release should read: The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022. (instead of The dividend is payable on January 13, 2022 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.).

The updated release reads:

AGI ANNOUNCES Q4 2022 DIVIDEND

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) (“AGI” or the “Company”) today announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. AGI’s current annualized cash dividend rate is $0.60 per share.

Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the physical equipment and digital technology solutions required to support global food infrastructure including grain, fertilizer, seed, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

