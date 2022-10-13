CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES DECEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2022

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.150335 per unit, payable on January 17, 2023, to unitholders of record on December 30, 2022. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.



Underlying Sales
Volumes (a)


Average Price








Oil
(Bbls)


Gas
(Mcf)


Oil
(per Bbl)


Gas
(per Mcf)


Current Month Distribution


14,000


101,000


$84.61


$10.44


Prior Month Distribution


12,000


93,000


$85.47


$10.74


(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income.
Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of
cash receipts












Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $214,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $1.8 million, including accrued interest of $644,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $6,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $0.7 million, including accrued interest of $6,000.

New Trustee

On October 13, 2022, upon request of the Trustee and a unitholder of the Trust, the District Court of Tarrant County, Texas, 153rd Judicial District approved an order modifying the Trust indenture so that Argent Trust Company would quality as successor trustee. The effective date of the Trustee's resignation and appointment of Argent Trust Company as successor trustee is anticipated to be December 30, 2022, subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Trustee's notice of resignation and the Trust's definitive proxy statement.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA68621&sd=2022-12-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-timbers-royalty-trust-declares-december-cash-distribution-301705737.html

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA68621&Transmission_Id=202212190925PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA68621&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.