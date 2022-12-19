Asetek Announces U.S.-Based Hub For Its Asetek SimSports® Products

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 19, 2022

Provides Consumers and Resellers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico Reduced Shipping Costs and Faster Delivery of Asetek SimSports® Sim Racing Products

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, today announced it has established a U.S.-based hub to expedite delivery and reduce shipping costs of its Asetek SimSports® products to consumers and resellers based in North America.

The new hub is currently stocked with innovative and immersive sim racing pedals from Asetek SimSports®, including the Invicta™ Sim Racing Pedal Set, with its hydraulic brake cylinder; the Invicta™ Clutch; the Forte® Sim Racing Pedal Set with its mechanical load cell brake cylinder; and the Asetek SimSports® Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals. Additional products will be added to the U.S. Hub, including the recently announced Invicta™ and Forte® Wheelbases, Forte® Formula Wheel, as well as the La Prima™ Bundles.

In addition, accessories and apparel are stocked at the U.S. hub, including the Invicta™ Throttle Footrest; the Invicta™ Pedal Face Plate; the Forte® Pedal Face Plates – both two and three pieces; the Firm Throttle Spring for Invicta™ pedals; and the Invicta™ Sim Racing Boots.

"Given the strong interest in our sim racing products from consumers and resellers based in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, it was important for us to set up a U.S.-based hub to provide them with optimal pricing and expedient delivery of our Asetek SimSports® products," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "As we expand our offering of immersive sim racing gear with additional steering wheels, sim racing rigs, seats, shifters, hand brakes, and other accessories, our goal is to stock products in all of our hubs as quickly as possible."

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK.OL) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.
www.asetek.com

Media Contact

Solveig Malvik
Director of Branding & Outbound Marketing
+45 21 73 93 83
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO69374&sd=2022-12-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-announces-us-based-hub-for-its-asetek-simsports-products-301706163.html

SOURCE Asetek

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO69374&Transmission_Id=202212190924PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO69374&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.