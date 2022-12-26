Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today it has been recognized as the “Best in Class” vendor in the 2022 Small Business Digital Banking Vendor Scorecard by Javelin Strategy & Research.

The scorecard report evaluates six vendors’ capabilities across three essential categories of success in small-business digital banking and payments including: functionality and user experience, administration and portfolio management tools, and strategic vision and delivery. Q2 placed first in all three categories, earning it the highest recognition and achievement in the scorecard.

Q2 was named the leader among vendor solutions competitors for its unified approach to modernizing business digital banking through the Q2 digital banking platform, which provides financial institutions with the flexibility and autonomy to select which products and services to offer business clients, and the strategic framework of Q2 Catalyst, which offers products that cover the entire business customer lifecycle. Its approach to personalization serves as a differentiator among competitors who offer a traditional one-size fits all segmentation and helps to build daily and long-term engagement.

Additionally, Q2 was recognized for its wide scope of digital offerings and user-facing capabilities, positioning it at the forefront of innovation in the small business space.

“We are proud to be recognized by Javelin as the “best-in-class" vendor for small business digital banking,” said Dean Jenkins, vice president of product marketing for Q2. “This recognition affirms the value we place in investing across the entire commercial journey, positioning financial institutions to compete and win in the market by enabling them to deliver innovative solutions in a digital experience that businesses expect.”

Javelin’s 2022 Small Business Digital Banking Vendor Scorecard evaluates six vendors with products aimed at banks and credit unions servicing small businesses. Vendors are rated across three major categories, from user experience to administration to strategic vision, and were assessed based on 380 features and functionalities. Javelin’s scorecards recognize organizations for their exceptional quality of product or client experience, ability to meet customer demand, or overall excellence.

“Banks and credit unions are scrambling to upgrade online and mobile banking for small businesses, and innovative platform vendors like Q2 are playing a pivotal role in that process,” said Ian Benton, senior analyst, digital banking & payments for Javelin. “The goal is to empower financial institutions to compete in a rapidly changing environment that demands greater personalization and flexibility in the business banking options they bring to market. Having a modular “single-platform” approach, along with third-party integrations, is a key part of that.”

To download the 2022Javelin Small Business Digital Banking Vendor Scorecard click+here.

To learn more about how Q2 delivers simple, smart, end-to-end banking and lending solutions for commercial financial institutions, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.q2.com%2Fcommercial.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder–from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005174/en/