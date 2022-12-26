Lake City Bank Named Best Small Bank in Indiana in National Ranking from Newsweek

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank was named the Best Small Bank in Indiana in America’s Best Banks 2023 ranking from Newsweek and Lending Tree.

The annual ranking identifies best in class options across 26 categories, produced by evaluating nearly 5,000 of FDIC insured banks and credit unions across more than 30 factors. Evaluation covered the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings and fees.

“Our inclusion as the Best Small Bank in Indiana in America’s Best Banks is a particularly proud accomplishment as the ranking is determined by an incredibly broad set of measures,” said David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It reflects strong results for shareholders, exceptional client service and a consistent focus on our employees, clients and the communities we serve.”

Lake City Bank, a $6.3 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the eighth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 52 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit lakecitybank.com.

