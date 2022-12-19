SCHMITT INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES AMPLE HILLS FURLOUGH

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) today announced that Ample Hills Creamery will be shutting down operations for at least a week, effective immediately. This action is required while the company seeks the additional investment capital required for it to continue operations. There is no assurance that additional capital will be obtained and if the company cannot raise sufficient capital, it will be required to shut down operations indefinitely.

"We have an incredibly talented and hardworking team, which makes this furlough extremely difficult. We have explored many options and paths to rase the needed capital without having to take this step, but unfortunately, we have reached a point where this is our only option," commented Michael Zapata, CEO and Chairman. "We are actively talking with potential investors and partners and open to discussions with other interested parties to prevent a full shut down.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. Schmitt's operating businesses include Schmitt Measurement Systems providing remote tank level monitoring solutions, and precision measurement solutions, and Ample Hills Creamery, a beloved ice cream manufacturer and retailer based in Brooklyn, NY.

For more information contact: Michael Zapata, Chairman and CEO (503) 227-7908 or visit www.schmittindustries.com

