Mercury's new added protection comes with environmentally-friendly perks, while discounts put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) today announces four new coverages and five new discounts available for homeowners and renters in Georgia. Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally-friendly replacement products. Discounts are available for homeowners already taking eco-friendly measures and will put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders.

"One of Mercury's main priorities is providing policyholders with excellent coverages and more ways to save money in the midst of trying times," said Olivier Doolaege, Mercury Insurance Product Manager for Georgia. "Our additional coverages and savings are proof of the continued service we provide to our policyholders."

New coverages include:

Green Home : Mercury will cover up to an additional 10% of the replacement costs for environmentally-friendly alternatives or construction methods with a covered loss. For example, if a homeowner with this additional coverage has damaged carpeting and selects an eco-friendly replacement, Mercury would issue funds up to 10% more than the costs to replace the carpeting so the homeowner can go with the green flooring option. The protection also extends to other types of property, such as an HVAC or appliances, when replaced with an eco-friendly product. "Helping to put policyholder's lives back together is what Mercury does every day, however, the byproduct of that is large amounts of materials that take a long-time to break down go off to landfills. Mercury is doing its part to also help the environment as well," said Doolaege.

Matching of Undamaged Siding and Roofing: Many times, roofing or siding repair is limited to a damaged area of the home, and with time the older existing and non-damaged material will fade or the roofing or siding is no longer available. In the past, homeowners could end up with roofing or siding that does not match. Today, Mercury is providing two additional coverages—siding or roofing—that allow the undamaged portions to be replaced as well when there is a mismatch.

Refrigerated Products: During the pandemic, many homeowners spent hundreds of dollars stocking their refrigerators from top to bottom. Mercury's new protection covers up to $1,000 of food items if there's a loss of power or a mechanical failure of a refrigerator resulting in spoiled food.

New discounts include:

Green Home: Mercury is offering up to 5% discount for all perils if the home has a Green certification by the U.S. Green Building Council LEED rating system or meets the requirements of the National Association of Home Builders Green Building Guidelines (NAHB).

Updated Home: Mature homes, more than 20 years old, with permitted renovations, such as HVAC replacement, re-roofing, remodeling, or a new addition, during the last 10 years are eligible for up to a 10% discount on the wind and water perils.

Good Payer: Homeowner policyholders who've paid on time for the past 36 months are eligible for the Good Payer Discount, which saves 2% on the policy. Both new business and existing policyholders are eligible for the discount.

Paid in Full: Mercury is offering a discount of up to 10% in savings on premium for renters insurance policyholders.

Digital: This is a new discount of up to 2% in premium savings for policyholders who sign up for the customer portal, paperless billing and paperless document directory.

Mercury offers insurance for Personal Auto, Mechanical Protection, Ride-Hailing, Condo, Homeowners, Home Cyber Protection, Home Systems Protection, Identity Management Services, Renters, Service Line Protection, Business Auto and Personal Umbrella in Georgia.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

