Carrier to Expand Its Digital Solutions Available on AWS

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), to offer additional industry-leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in AWS Marketplace. These solutions will include SaaS offerings in the areas of HVAC performance, sustainability, and safety and security. The collaboration is part of Carrier's growing investment in digitally enabled lifecycle solutions designed to inspire confidence in the health and safety of indoor environments.

Carrier_Logo.jpg

"Carrier is already delivering digital solutions like Abound and Lynx to its building and cold chain customers on AWS, and we see tremendous industry opportunities to do even more together," said Bobby George, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Carrier. "The strategic collaboration agreement between Carrier and AWS is a multi-year engagement that brings investments together to accelerate our digital capabilities, our go-to-market initiatives and deliver even more value to our customers through digital solutions."

The strategic collaboration agreement builds on Carrier's ongoing work with AWS after joining the AWS Partner Network (APN) in 2021 to deliver digital solutions like Abound and Lynx to new types of customers. The Abound digital platform, powered by AWS, offers a suite of smart connected solutions for healthier, safer and more sustainable buildings. Abound aggregates, analyzes and visualizes data collected from various building systems, equipment and sensors and provides in near real-time insights about indoor air quality, thermal comfort and energy usage. Abound is installed across a wide range of verticals including commercial real estate, sports and entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, schools, hotels and retail.

Using AWS IoT Core, analytics and machine learning (ML) services, Carrier's Lynx digital platform gives customers around the world enhanced visibility, increased connectivity and actionable intelligence across their cold chain operations to improve outcomes for temperature-sensitive cargo, including food, medicine and vaccines. Both Abound and Lynx were recognized by Fast Company as 2022 World Changing Ideas.

"Customers across various industries are looking for digital solutions to increase efficiencies, gain insights and better operate their businesses. Working together with Carrier, AWS will make it easier for customers to use cloud infrastructure to deliver additional capabilities and increasing value," said Flemming Kongsberg, Director, Business Application Alliances, AWS. "We're excited to work with Carrier to bring new cloud-based digital solutions that will help companies reduce complexity and enhance their operational advantage."

To learn more about Carrier's digital solutions, visit abound.carrier.com/en/worldwide/aws.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Contact:

Gabriella Ferraro


561-365-1785


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE68082&sd=2022-12-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-expand-its-digital-solutions-available-on-aws-301706075.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE68082&Transmission_Id=202212191029PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE68082&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.