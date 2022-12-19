Newsweek Names Health Net Among America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022

The company also ranked #1 as a top provider of customer service among health insurance plans for a second year in a row.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net has been named by Newsweek to the annual "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity" ranking. The ranking scored 1,000 companies across the United States that employees say respect and value diversity in their workforce. This year, Newsweek conducted interviews and surveys during a period of intense scrutiny and dialogue about how organizations can better foster diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Health_Net_Logo.jpg

Health Net was also named a top provider of customer service, ranking number one for "America's Best Customer Service 2023" among health insurance plans.

"These awards and distinctions demonstrate our commitment to creating a diverse and equitable workplace that delivers best-in-class benefits to our members," said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net. "We are proud to be recognized for creating an environment where all employees feel respected and valued."

Scorings are based on a large-scale employee study, in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, that reviewed publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with.

"Most companies these days talk a lot about diversity. It is common to hear employers emphasizing their efforts to recruit and promote people of different ages, races, genders, sexuality and abilities," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek on Newsweek.com. "It is well-documented that workplaces filled with people with different worldviews are more creative, more innovative and generally make better decisions."

Health Net is committed to creating an inclusive and respectful environment for all employees. To further enhance their inclusive workforce culture, the company has cultivated companywide Employee Inclusion Groups (EIGs). Open to all Health Net employees, the EIGs are voluntary, employee-led groups that celebrate diversity, focusing on the LGBTQIA+ community, women and multicultural backgrounds. These groups host discussions and events that provide professional and leadership development opportunities, contribute to community engagement initiatives, and support business innovation and best practices.

Learn more about Health Net's various awards and recognitions for their values and actions.

About Health Net:

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 2,600 employees and 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY68588&sd=2022-12-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-names-health-net-among-americas-greatest-workplaces-2023-for-diversity-301705715.html

SOURCE Health Net

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY68588&Transmission_Id=202212191100PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY68588&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.