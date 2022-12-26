Board Changes

EASTLEIGH, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / i3 Energy plc ( AIM:I3E, Financial) ( TSX:ITE, Financial), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada confirms, following the completion of relevant AIM rules requirements, the previously announced appointment of Ryan Heath to the Board of Directors as an Executive Director effective immediately.

Ryan Heath was appointed President of i3 Canada, following i3's December 2020 acquisition of Toscana Energy Income Corporation, where he served as the Chief Executive Officer since 2019. Prior to Toscana, Ryan was VP Land & Negotiations at Paredes Energy Corporation, and throughout his 23-year career in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin has been instrumental in the growth and development of several public and private E&P companies, including Striker Exploration Corp., Hyperion Exploration Corp., and Severo Energy Corp. Ryan graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specialising in Petroleum Land Management.

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Ryan John McColl Heath, aged 46, owns 8,255,374 shares in the Company, representing 0.69% of the issued share capital and has 1,666,666 options over ordinary shares with an exercise price of 11 pence.

A list of Ryan's current directorships and partnerships together with those held within the last five years is set out below:

Current appointments Appointments within previous 5 years: Berwick Consulting Ltd. Toscana Energy Income Corporation Bellevue Consulting Inc. i3 Energy Canada Limited

No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

"The Company is delighted to welcome Ryan to the board. His knowledge and experience have been central to our successful growth in Canada and his counsel will be critical to our continued growth in that market."

On his appointment, Ryan Heath said:

"It's been an honour to have participated in building i3's presence throughout the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, while working alongside an incredibly driven and charismatic team, and look forward to assist in the stewardship of the Company from this elevated capacity."

END

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

