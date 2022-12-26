Comcast Raises Internet Prices AGAIN. T-Mobile Responds, Urging Fed Up Comcast Customers to "Make Xfinity Your Ex"

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) launched a new campaign today inviting unhappy Xfinity customers to break up with one of the biggest of the Big Internet frown purveyors.

With “Make+Xfinity+Your+Ex,” T-Mobile is offering Comcast Xfinity customers a deal that’s almost too good to be true: Get up to $750 to pay off their internet service contract and unlimited T-Mobile 5G Internet for just $25 per month. That’s a massive 50% off T-Mobile 5G Internet’s already low, no-BS, flat price every month when you have a qualifying voice line.

To help bring attention to the cause, T-Mobile is driving circles around Comcast. Literally. For 25 hours straight (we’re currently on hour five), a mobile billboard truck is circling Comcast’s HQ in Philadelphia highlighting some of Comcast’s greatest customer service “hits.”

“It’s clear Xfinity customers are tired of the BS. They’re hungry for a better option — and now they have one with T-Mobile 5G Internet,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation & Experience at T-Mobile. “At a time when Comcast is locking customers into contracts and increasing their costs, the Un-carrier is here to provide people with a new option that’s free from contracts, packed with value and finally giving Big Internet some real competition.”

T-Mobile is putting customers first at a time when companies like Comcast become increasingly synonymous with poor customer treatment. More than half of T-Mobile's two million Home Internet customers come from Big Cable companies like Comcast. And they’re happier now. T-Mobile Home Internet customers give the service a Net Promoter Score (NPS) – a common measure of customer satisfaction – higher than fiber providers and 30 points higher than cable and other internet services [1].

T-Mobile doesn’t just win in overall satisfaction. In PCMag%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Reader%26rsquo%3Bs+Choice+Awards, T-Mobile Home Internet crushed Xfinity across value, ease of use, customer service, speed and reliability.

Comcast Xfinity is the poster child for what happens without competition. For over two decades, it’s been a leader of what, today, are the two+most+hated+industries in America – Cable TV and Internet Service Providers. The result is a customer base that, unsurprisingly, really, really dislikes Comcast Xfinity and its catalog of headache-inducing attributes like exploding bills, surprise fees and painful customer service.

And as if things couldn’t get much worse, their internet customers are facing another+price+hike going into effect on December 20, with rates increasing 3.8% on average this time. This latest price hike comes just a year after Comcast last+raised+prices. Ouch. Meanwhile, T-Mobile 5G Internet is here for Xfinity customers with unlimited high-speed internet that comes with Price Lock — so your rate for internet is locked for as long as you choose to keep your plan.

While “Make Xfinity Your Ex” is launching today and we don’t stop (so stay tuned for more), this price for T-Mobile Home and Business Internet is available now for a limited time. Learn more at T-Mobile.com.

For more information about T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, visit here. For more information on Business Internet from T-Mobile, visit here. If 5G internet isn’t yet available for your home or business, 4G internet service may be.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

During congestion, Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. For use only at location provided at activation. Credit approval required. AutoPay: $5/mo. discount may not reflect on 1st bill. Regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. If canceling Internet service, return gateway or pay up to $750. $25/mo. via bill credit with qualifying voice line; may take up to 2 bill cycles & credits stop if you cancel any lines or change plans. Switching Costs: Up to $750 for eligible early termination fees via virtual prepaid Mastercard. Qualifying credit required; card typically takes 8 weeks. Price Lock guarantees new accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for current unlimited home internet data; excludes taxes/fees, select limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, devices and network management practices.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

[1] Based on HarrisX's Total Communications Survey (TCS) from Q3 2021 – Q3 2022

