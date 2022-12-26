Mexus Provides Year End Update

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) President, Paul Thompson Sr., released a year end statement for the company's shareholders.

"As we near the end of the year I wanted to take this opportunity to update Mexus shareholders on the company and its plans for 2023. Over the preceding months, I've been actively pursuing JV partnerships with multiple companies. This has been an arduous and time consuming process to ensure that all parties have the proper information to complete their due diligence. My goals have remained consistent: provide the best opportunity for shareholders to maximize returns. I believe the company has found the right partner to further this goal. I am excited about this potential agreement and hope to make an announcement in early 2023. Thank you for your continued support and I wish you and your families Happy Holidays."

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

