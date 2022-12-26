ITOCO Management Change

ITOCO Makes Management Change To Reflect Growth In Europe And Africa

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce that in order to reflect the focus of its expansion in Europe and Africa, the company has made changes to its management team.

Stephen McNeill, Senior Vice President of Business Development, assumes the role of President. He has also been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. McNeill has extensive management experience in private and public sectors and has a significant network of government, corporate and agency contacts in Europe and Africa. His leadership will be beneficial as ITOCO expands its business globally.

Dennis Garces has been appointed Strategic Advisor and will be working closely with the President in forwarding in the company's mandate. Mr. Garces is a seasoned executive for over 25 years and has worked at a senior management level for several global multi-billion-dollar corporations as well as several start-ups which lead to acquisition by publicly traded companies in the US and Canada. He has also done significant work in the ESG space with several multinational organizations.

Mr. McNeill's and Mr. Garces' appointments reflect the need to strengthen ITOCO's presence among key players in the global fight against climate change. ITOCO is currently negotiating several opportunities in Europe and Africa, and its Soil Rescue Program was highlighted at COP27 in Egypt in November by one of the company's African partners. COP27 was attended by government, business, and environmental leaders from around the world, making it the most impactful conference dealing with climate change.

Michael Paul has stepped down as CEO and President, and will remain on the Board of Directors.

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in soil rehabilitation, carbon sequestering, and biofuel production for the Clean Energy sector. ITOCO has developed and is promoting its Soil Rescue Program in Europe and Africa. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted Biotech company based in Toronto Canada, Lisbon Portugal and Nevada USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within the land regeneration, climate change and bioenergy fields to joint venture, research, and co-develop related products and technologies to the market.

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations department at: [email protected]

