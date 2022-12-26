100 Black Men Las Vegas Hosts Summer Programs To Build Mentorship Bonds and Prepare for the School Year

15 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTOMN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / While many look forward to relaxing over the summer months, 100 Black Men Las Vegas and its volunteers were busy as ever, working to provide local youth with impactful mentorship opportunities and activities during the school break. Over the summer, 100 Black Men volunteers accompanied mentees on two outings: the NBA Summer League Tournament at UNLV and the Real Madrid vs. Barcelona soccer match at Allegiant Stadium.2eadc580-e1d5-4ce3-a018-df39960b5a92.

"Our summer outings give our mentees quality time with their mentors in a place where they can relax and enjoy themselves, while exposing them to new experiences," said Gentry Richardson, president and chief executive officer of 100 Black Men Las Vegas. "Supporting education and leadership development are always our primary goals with our mentees, but having this time to talk about whatever is on their mind and hear their mentor's thoughts is so important to keeping them engaged. It's also a great time to help them develop communications skillsets that will be helpful to them throughout their life."

Yet, promoting school and education remains the top priority for the organization, and 100 Black Men Las Vegas also supported two events over the summer to help Las Vegas families prepare for the new school year. Volunteers from the organization joined the Boys Town Back to School event and the Nevada Partners Back to School event, both on July 30. Volunteers passed out book bags, water bottles and other school supplies, while exploring new mentorship relationships with youth and families attending events.

100 Black Men has been active in Las Vegas for more than 20 years, delivering an array of programs to provide African American youth and families with mentorship and resources to help them reach their highest potential. The organization's programs span mentoring, education, health and wellness, economic empowerment and leadership development.

Sands began its partnership with 100 Black Men Las Vegas in 2020 and annually provides funding to the organization through Sands Cares, the company's community engagement program, to support the organization's mentorship programs with the goal of providing diverse youth with developmental opportunities that help them reach their highest potential and overcome barriers. This goal support Sands' commitment to helping build the workforce of the future.

"The support we have received from Sands has been a critical resource for us as we aimed to be there for our community's youth during the pandemic and beyond," Richardson said. "Sands understands our vision - to invest in our youth to create generational change for a brighter future for our community."

To learn more about 100 Black Men Las Vegas, please visit https://100blackmenlasvegas.org/.

