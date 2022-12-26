Eggplant Recognized as a Leader Among Continuous Test Automation Providers

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that its Eggplant+test+automation+platform has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022.”

Forrester evaluated 15 vendors, assessing them on 26 criteria grouped into current offering, strategy, and market presence. The Eggplant platform received the top rating possible in 12 criteria, including: automation execution/continuous testing, testing journey, reporting, analytics and quality insights, product vision, execution roadmap and commercial model.

Diego Lo Giudice, author of The Forrester Wave, wrote in the report: “The combination [of Keysight and Eggplant] has huge potential for market penetration in the metaverse, IoT, industrial, automotive and other physical and digital markets. The newly joint vision of Keysight and Eggplant will become the platform for enterprise-wide automation, test, and assurance of digital systems and products.”

Gareth Smith, GM Software Test Automation at Keysight Technologies, said: “The quality of digital experiences now determines business success. The recognition by Forrester reinforces the benefits of our intelligent automation platform that accelerates the pace of delivery and quality of digital experiences. Our end-to-end AI-powered solution enables customers to rapidly automate the entire testing lifecycle across any platform, giving them a robust and future-proofed competitive advantage.”

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Test Automation Platforms, Q4 2022, is available for download here.

Resources

  • Additional information about Eggplant’s AI powered test automation platform can be found here.
  • Learn about the Eggplant platform in action from our customers.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221219005461r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005461/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.