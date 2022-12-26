Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (“Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL) securities between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Sunlight investors have until February 14, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Sunlight investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On September 28, 2022, after the market closed, Sunlight disclosed that it would record a “non-cash advance receivables impairment charge of $30 million to $33 million during the Company’s fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2022.” The Company explained that “the Company was informed of certain actions taken by one of its installer partners to address liquidity issues faced by the installer” which “would likely result in an inability of the Company to collect on advances outstanding to such installer.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 57.1%, to close at $1.08 per share on September 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) that Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

