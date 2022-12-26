California American Water is advising customers in its Southern California District of The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s declaration of a regional drought emergency, which calls on all water agencies to immediately reduce their use of all imported water supplies. Customers in Southern California, and throughout the state, are encouraged to continue using water responsibly and make water conservation an important part of their every day.

California American Water customers in Southern California did a great job this year, reducing water use when compared to November of 2020. The company’s Ventura County and Los Angeles County customers used about 32 percent less and 22 percent less water in November than during the same period in 2020, respectively. And its San Diego County customers, who are among the lowest water users in the region, also reported savings in November.

“I want to acknowledge the great work and thank our customers who responded and reduced their water use,” said Director of Operations Jessica Taylor. “I would also like to remind all our customers to continue to adopt good water habits, as MWD has signaled that imported water supplies are likely to be limited in 2023 which would potentially require water utilities and customers to reduce their water use.”

While strides have been made to reduce water usage by more than 20 percent, California American Water wants to help customers achieve further water savings. In the Southern California region, many people don’t realize that outdoor water use accounts for 60 percent or more of water use for the average home. California American Water offers several programs and rebates to help customers reduce water use including:

Waterwise surveys that can help all customers learn about their water usage, identify leaks, adjust irrigation controls, and get expert advice on water wise landscaping. A conservation specialist will come to your property, free of charge, to make suggestions about how you can save water

Rebates for turf removal, smart irrigation timers, rotating sprinkler heads

Free water smart devices like garden hose shut off nozzles, shower timers, water efficient showerheads and moisture meters, which are available at all California American Water offices

Customers are encouraged to visit California American Water’s website, www.californiaamwater.com, to learn more about these and other conservation programs and services.

