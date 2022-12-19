F.N.B. Corporation Recognized Nationally for Workplace Diversity

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022

Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that it was recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The inaugural list highlights the top 1,000 companies throughout the U.S. that respect and value different kinds of people.

"FNB's focus on diversity and inclusion is an important part of our efforts to build a positive work environment where everyone can thrive, resulting in enhanced value for all our stakeholders," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We are proud of our employees and the culture that they promote within our Company and throughout the communities we serve."

FNB's differentiated commitment is further evidenced by comments about America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity that were provided by Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief for Newsweek. She said, "With the word 'diversity' attracting so much attention from companies, however, it can be tough for job applicants, customers and potential business partners to tell who is serious about supporting a diverse workforce."

The Newsweek list, which evaluated companies in the U.S. with more than 1,000 employees, was based on a review of publicly available data, interviews with Human Resources professionals and an anonymous online survey that yielded more than 350,000 company reviews. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at both their employer and other companies with which they were familiar.

Adding to more than 40 national and regional awards FNB has earned as a leading workplace, the Newsweek recognition builds on an extensive list of honors FNB has earned for its culture, which focuses on doing what is right for its clients, communities, employees and shareholders. Select 2022 highlights also include recognition for FNB as an Energage Top Workplace for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and as a Coalition Greenwich Standout Commercial Bank for Demonstrating Commitment to ESG Principles and Values. To learn more about FNB's distinctions, visit the Awards and Recognition page in the Newsroom on fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $43 billion and approximately 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

