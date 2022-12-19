BMO ranked one of the most sustainable companies in North America on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022

  • BMO earned the highest possible score in the areas of Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting and Financial Inclusion.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI). The DJSI is a set of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value. The DJSI ranks companies' sustainability performance across three dimensions - Governance & Economic, Environmental, and Social.

BMO ranked in the 95th percentile among banks globally and earned the highest possible score in the areas of Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting and Financial Inclusion. The bank was also recognized for strong performance in Talent Attraction & Retention, Anti-Crime Policy & Measures, Climate Strategy, Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy, and Information Security/Cybersecurity.

"BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life informs our strategy, drives our ambition, and reinforces our commitments to progress for a thriving economy, a sustainable future and an inclusive society," said Sharon Haward-Laird, General Counsel, BMO Financial Group and Executive Committee Sponsor for Sustainability. "It's a real testament to the progress we're making to be recognized for sustainability practices that directly ladder up to our Purpose."

BMO has many offerings and programs that are supporting progress for a more just and sustainable economy, including:

BMO announced its Climate Ambition in March 2021, including the launch of the BMO Climate Institute, with a focus on being its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net-zero world. This goal built on a previous commitment to mobilize $300 billion in sustainable lending and underwriting to companies pursuing sustainable outcomes by 2025. In 2021 BMO established a dedicated Energy Transition Group, to support clients' pursuit of opportunities driven by the increasing momentum of the global economy's shift in production and consumption of energy.

BMO's sustainability leadership has been recognized on a number of global rankings, including #1 bank on the World Benchmarking Alliance's 2022 Financial System Benchmark, the Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, and Ethisphere Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

For information on BMO's Purpose and commitments to a sustainable future, visit its Sustainability Report, Purpose, Climate and Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 pages.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

favicon.png?sn=TO69652&sd=2022-12-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-ranked-one-of-the-most-sustainable-companies-in-north-america-on-the-dow-jones-sustainability-indices-301706381.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO69652&Transmission_Id=202212191330PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO69652&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.