TrueBlue Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by National Association for Business Resources

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 19, 2022

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is honored to be named to the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For both in the Pacific Northwest and nationally. The program identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees.

TrueBlue_Logo.jpg

"Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are committed to making our company a place where they can advance and thrive," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "We are proud to be among this year's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and will use this opportunity to further our employee-first culture."

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified Human Resources best practices and benchmarks for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. Applicants are scored on categories including compensation, benefits and wellness programs; employee engagement and retention; employee achievement and recognition; diversity, equity and inclusion; work-life balance; and leadership, strategy, and company performance. The 2022 winning companies were assessed by an independent firm, against a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

The regional program announces winners across six regions—Charlotte, Denver, Miami, Nashville, New York and the Pacific Northwest—annually. This year, the program received 630 nominations, and named 91 winners.

The national program names winners throughout the year in spring, summer, fall and winter. The winter Best and Brightest program honored 61 winning organizations from across the country out of 400 nominations.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2021, TrueBlue connected approximately 615,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF69667&sd=2022-12-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trueblue-named-one-of-the-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for-by-national-association-for-business-resources-301706400.html

SOURCE TrueBlue

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF69667&Transmission_Id=202212191340PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF69667&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.