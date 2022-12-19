Cigna Named Corporate Sustainability Leader by Dow Jones for Sixth Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation, a global health service company, has been named an industry leader in corporate sustainability for the sixth consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), the most prestigious honor for corporate responsibility and sustainability performances. This honor also earns inclusion on both the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America).

Cigna_Logo.jpg

"We're proud to be a mission-driven company – devoted to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve," said Kari Stevens, senior vice president, chief counsel, and corporate secretary at Cigna. "This honor acknowledges the work we've done, and we are proud to be named as a leader in corporate sustainability. As we look ahead, we'll continue to lead with innovation and do our part to make the world a better place."

Cigna's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) framework reflects the company's commitments and societal impact focusing on four key pillars – healthy environment, healthy society, healthy workforce, and healthy company. Cigna's efforts to build powerful connections and inclusive business practices help improve health and well-being and contribute to a thriving society. Among others, these actions include:

  • Healthy Society: To better address health equity, we launched our preterm birth pilot to help reduce the disparities Black and Hispanic women and infants face in maternal and child health care. We also doubled the number of customers screened for social determinants of health, or non-medical barriers to health care, such as food, transportation and housing. These screenings allow us to better understand our customers' needs and connect them with support.
  • Healthy Workforce: In 2021, we expanded our caregiver leave program, which allows up to four weeks of paid leave to enable employees to care for a family member with a serious health condition, to include care for grandparents and grandchildren in addition to children, spouses and parents. This program will be expanded to eight weeks in 2023.
  • Healthy Company: We remain on track to achieve $1 billion in annual diverse supplier spend by 2025, and in 2021, this work supported 3,350 jobs with small and diverse suppliers and $195 million in earnings through those jobs. Cigna was also recognized with the Forefront 50 honor, which acknowledges companies who are leading the way to create greater economic access and equity for systematically excluded entrepreneurs of color.
  • Healthy Environment: Cigna joined the global RE100 pledge to transition to 100% renewable electricity usage by 2030, which will help the company continue to make progress against its operational sustainability target of reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.

The DJSI, including the DJSI World, were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional, and country benchmarks.

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contact
Meaghan MacDonald
1 (860) 840-1212
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG69480&sd=2022-12-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-named-corporate-sustainability-leader-by-dow-jones-for-sixth-consecutive-year-301706300.html

SOURCE Cigna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG69480&Transmission_Id=202212191300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG69480&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.