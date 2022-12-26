Sensormatic+Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson+Controls, today released shopper traffic data for U.S. brick-and-mortar retail stores and shopping centers from Super Saturday (December 17). Despite the early timing of the observance this year, eight days ahead of Christmas Day, retailers enjoyed a positive in-person turnout as shoppers rounded out their holiday shopping lists. These insights are powered by retail traffic data analytics within Sensormatic Solutions’ intelligent operating platform, Sensormatic+IQ.

Sensormatic Solutions found that shopper traffic on Super Saturday was up 0.2% compared to 2021. Findings indicate that, compared to the previous Saturdays in the month (Dec. 3 and 10), Super Saturday shopper visits increased by 36% and 17%, respectively.

“As we continue to track against our initial predictions for the busiest+shopping+days of the 2022 holiday season, we’re monitoring the winter storm that’s anticipated to hit the Midwest later this week,” said Brian Field, global leader of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. “Although Dec. 17 made the top five days this year, Super Saturday is usually second to only Black Friday. We don’t expect that to be the case this year due to the timing of the holidays. Our predictions have Dec. 23 taking second billing and Dec. 22, Dec. 18, and Dec. 21 rounding out the top 10, so we believe there’s plenty more traffic to come, weather dependent.”

Continuing a Successful Season

Sensormatic Solutions’ Super Saturday traffic report is part of the company’s annual efforts to highlight retailers’ performance during the holiday season. The company recently released its Black+Friday+Weekend report which showed that store traffic on Black Friday increased 3.1% compared to 2021, and Thanksgiving Day saw an uptick from 2021’s numbers, with a 17.2% increase.

