Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of PLDT Inc. (“PLDT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 16, 2022, PLDT announced that it had overrun its budget by PHP 48 billion (equivalent to $866 million) for broadband and data projects over the past four years. The Company stated that it was “undertaking a management reorganization process and has initiated improvements on its processes and systems to address weakness that allowed such budget overruns to occur.” In response, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry amid questions over the Company’s corporate governance and fiscal control.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 23.1% during intraday trading on December 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased PLDT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005762/en/