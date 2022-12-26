NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / Decembe 19, 2022 / FedEx Corporation

Creating opportunities with HBCUs

As part of our enterprise-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, we launched a multi-year strategy in collaboration with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). We are proud to expand on our over 20-year commitment in supporting HBCUs, with a $5+ million pledge to fund programs that will prepare students for the workforce and provide financial assistance to students facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Together with HBCU Presidents, we are focused on breaking down barriers to career opportunities for Black students.

"These are the unbelievable gifts that go far beyond any dollar amount. These are opportunities to open eyes and change people's perspectives, not just about themselves, but about what is possible for them next. We appreciate FedEx and we appreciate them investing in our students."

- Michael Sorrell, President, Paul Quinn College.

In one of our inaugural initiatives, FedEx helped bring together a Roundtable focused on the intersectionality of sports and social justice. Participants included Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Toyota Camry sponsored by FedEx, fellow NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, Jackson State University Athletic Director Ashley Robinson, Tennessee State Head Basketball Coach Penny Collins, and ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan. The panel discussed the importance of pairing awareness with inclusivity, and how Black athletes and ally voices can use their platforms to speak out against racial injustice and inspire change. To help elevate the profile of HBCUs, FedEx created a new design for the #11 Toyota Camry driven by Denny Hamlin and invited HBCU presidents to attend the race in Daytona, Florida.

Our strategy has three components:

Engage: We raise awareness about the academic and career promise of HBCUs

Empower + educate: We work with HBCUs to provide educational experiences that lead to career preparedness

Connect: We connect students to internships, mentorships, and career opportunities at FedEx and beyond

