UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisor and Managing Director Garth+Allan has joined the firm in Newport Beach, California. Garth is also joined by Senior Registered Client Service Associate Catherine Rusk.

“Garth and Catherine are a great addition to our team, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the office here in Newport,” said Justin+Frame, Southern California Market Head and Newport Beach Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. “With their experience, integrity and collaborative philosophies, we are confident they will help bring to bear the full breadth of UBS’s global offering to clients.”

In his practice, Garth Allan, AAMS®, RMA® focuses on delivering personalized+investment+planning+and+comprehensive+wealth+management+advice to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. He has adopted a team approach in providing investment education to business owners and their families, focusing on retirement planning and rising income strategies as well as estate planning strategies and wealth transfer considerations.

Garth joins UBS from Wells Fargo where he served as a Financial Advisor in Orange County for more than 11 years. Previously, he was a financial advisor with Edward Jones for four years. In 2010, he earned the Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation (AAMS) from the College of Financial Planning and recently earned the designation of Retirement Management Advisor (RMA) from the Investments and Wealth Institute. Currently, Garth is enrolled in the Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) designation program with Yale School of Management. A native of British Columbia, he studied economics and marketing at Vancouver Island University.

Catherine Rusk has worked with Garth Allan for 10 years, in a career spanning more than 20 years in the financial industry. As a Senior Registered Client Service Associate, she has a deep knowledge and commitment to customer service, assisting clients with a wide variety of needs and the highest level of personal service and integrity with a goal to exceed client expectations.

A Pasadena native, Catherine currently resides in Orange County. Away from the office, she has a passion for painting, bike riding, and her dogs, but mostly she enjoys spending quality time with her three daughters and three grandchildren.

