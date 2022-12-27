Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) today announced that Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Henry, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2023 held at the Grand Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida on January 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tillys.com.

