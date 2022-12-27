Nine Mile Metals Closes Final Tranche of $1,271,000 Private Placement

22 hours ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”) announces completion of a $1,271,000 private placement (the “Offering”). The Company closed the final tranche and issued 1,562,500 flow-through units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.32 per Unit, for proceeds of $500,000.

Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months.

In consideration for their services in introducing subscribers to the Company under the Private Placement, finders received 109,375 common share purchase warrants, exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months and cash of $35,000.

The proceeds raised through the private placements will be used for exploration on the Company’s mineral properties.

All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a four month and a day hold period.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East – West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning nine Mile Metals for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc including a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Charles MaLette

President and Director
T: 604-428-5171
E: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “could” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that the Company will use the proceeds as described above. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

