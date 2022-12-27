The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 28, 2022, after the market closed, Sunlight disclosed that it would record a “non-cash advance receivables impairment charge of $30 million to $33 million during the Company’s fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2022.” The Company explained that “the Company was informed of certain actions taken by one of its installer partners to address liquidity issues faced by the installer” which “would likely result in an inability of the Company to collect on advances outstanding to such installer.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 57.1%, to close at $1.08 per share on September 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

