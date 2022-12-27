Boston+Properties%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, payable on January 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), with more than 50 years of experience developing, owning, managing, and acquiring exceptional properties in dynamic gateway markets. As of September 30, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.5 million square feet and 193 properties, including 14 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn+or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005761/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership