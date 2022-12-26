Trevi Therapeutics to Present and Participate in Upcoming Conferences in San Francisco During the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, today announced senior leadership will attend and present at the following investor and partnership conferences in January. These events will take place in San Francisco during the week of the annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference.

Biotech Showcase 2023 (January 9-11, 2023)
Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. PT
Corporate presentation: Jennifer Good, President and CEO

The corporate presentation slides will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com.

12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event
Date: January 9-11, 2023
Location: San Francisco, CA
For more information or to register, please click here.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational oral therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis. The Company reported statistically significant results from the Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with IPF. Based on this positive data, Trevi plans to focus future clinical development on chronic cough conditions, including IPF, refractory chronic cough, and interstitial lung diseases (ILDs).

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Haduvio

Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are centrally and peripherally active and known to be critical mediators of cough and itch. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parenteral nalbuphine is not currently scheduled as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact
Katie McManus
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
203-304-2499
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rosalia Scampoli
914-815-1465
[email protected]

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

