More Than $200,000 in College Scholarships Now Available from PG&E for More Than 150 Students in Northern and Central California

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022

Application Deadline is Feb. 24, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing education students with a primary residence in Northern and Central California.

PG_and_E_Corporation_Logo.jpg

More than 150 awards totaling more than $200,000 are being made available through scholarships created by PG&E's 11 employee resource groups (ERG) and two engineering network groups (ENG). These groups support and advance diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within PG&E and the hometowns it serves.

These scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. ERG and ENG scholarship winners will receive awards ranging from $500 to $6,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.

PG&E ERG and ENG scholarship information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E's website. To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by Feb. 24, 2023.

"Many recipients of our ERG and ENG scholarships are the first in their families to attend college. These awards help develop our future leaders and breakthrough thinkers and are part of how we're living our purpose at PG&E—delivering for our hometowns, serving our planet, and leading with love," said Marie Waugh, PG&E Vice President, Chief Talent, Culture and Inclusion Officer.

"I do not have enough words to express my gratitude for the award, especially as a first-generation college student. I'm excited to see where my future education and experiences will take me. I couldn't be more thankful for your kindness in supporting my future," said Alexis Renihan, a 2022 Women's Network ERG scholarship recipient, who's majoring in dietetics at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Since 1989, PG&E's ERGs and ENGs have awarded more than $5 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients. The funds are raised totally through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company's employee giving program.

More than 10,000 PG&E coworkers belong to ERGs and ENGs. Each group helps further the company's commitment to serving its hometowns and growing coworker engagement.

PG&E's ERG and ENG scholarships are available through these 13 groups:

  • Access Network (individuals with disabilities)
  • Asian
  • Black
  • Latino
  • Legacy (tenured coworkers)
  • MEENA (Middle East, Europe, and North Africa)
  • National Society of Black Engineers (STEM career coworkers)
  • NuEnergy (newer coworkers)
  • PrideNetwork (LGBTQ+ coworkers)
  • Samahan (Filipino)
  • Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (STEM career coworkers)
  • Veterans
  • Women's Network

In addition to the PG&E scholarships, the Pacific Service Employees Association (PSEA), a nonprofit mutual benefit organization serving PG&E coworkers and retirees, also provides scholarships for dependents of company coworkers.

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

favicon.png?sn=SF69909&sd=2022-12-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-200-000-in-college-scholarships-now-available-from-pge-for-more-than-150-students-in-northern-and-central-california-301706498.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF69909&Transmission_Id=202212191612PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF69909&DateId=20221219
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.