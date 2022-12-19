Hughes Recognized as a Leader in Managed SD-WAN Services by Frost & Sullivan for Fourth Consecutive Year

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 19, 2022

Highlights include customer service technology innovations from Hughes and expanded technology provider partnerships

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan has recognized Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), as a Leader in its Frost Radar™: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market report for the fourth consecutive year. The Frost Radar report highlights innovations in customer service technology and strong partnerships with technology providers among the company's strengths.

"Hughes leads with a clear focus on improving the customer experience in everything they do," said Steve Thomas, senior industry director, Frost & Sullivan. "Paired with a technology-rich service and state-of-the-art automation capabilities, the Hughes approach to managed SD-WAN is appealing to businesses looking for optimized and secure connectivity."

"We're proud that Frost & Sullivan recognizes our commitment to exceptional customer service," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division, Hughes, "At Hughes, we work to build true partnerships with our clients, assuming their strategic priorities as our own and making complex network management as seamless and turnkey as possible so they can focus on their business growth."

In its report, Frost noted recent enhancements Hughes has made to network installation and repair processes, including a tool that applies machine learning to assess installations remotely and zero touch provisioning across equipment from vendors such as VMware, Fortinet and Cradlepoint. The Frost report further highlights the company's relationships with these providers as partners in its managed SD-WAN solutions.

A global leader in managed SD-WAN for enterprise, Hughes manages 52,000 SD-WAN locations for over 100 customers spanning retail, healthcare, banking, petroleum, restaurant and government sectors. For each customer, Hughes finds the optimal combination of transport types to ensure superior performance in all sites, integrating and managing broadband access nationwide via wireline, wireless and satellite.

For more information about HughesON Managed Network Services, visit https://www.hughes.com/what-we-offer/managed-network-services

About Hughes Network Systems
Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar™
The Frost Radar™ is a robust analytical tool that evaluates companies across two key indices: their focus on continuous innovation and their ability to translate innovations into consistent growth. Frost & Sullivan's primary and secondary analyses span the entire value chain of each industry, identifying organizations that consistently develop new growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future and a proven ability to effectively address emerging challenges and opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-recognized-as-a-leader-in-managed-sd-wan-services-by-frost--sullivan-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301706484.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

