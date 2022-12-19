SS&C signs agreement with Mine Super to deliver administration services to members

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022

Mine Super outsources administration to SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it had secured the Mine Superannuation Fund (Mine Super), which manages AUD 12 billion of funds on behalf of 55,000 members, as its first client to deliver superannuation administration services in Australia.

SS&C is the world's largest fund administrator and leading outsourcing provider. The agreement with Mine Super establishes the foundation for SS&C's new superannuation administration business for the APAC region. Mine Super brings a wealth of experience in superannuation administration to SS&C and will be central to SS&C expanding its superannuation offering in Australia.

SS&C's Head of Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, Nick Wright, said SS&C is pleased to work with Mine Super. "This agreement represents an alignment of strategies, allowing Mine Super to continue focusing on member-first outcomes through SS&C's modern, differentiated administration offering. The teams transferring to SS&C are pivotal to providing exceptional service for Mine Super's members and key to the growth of our BPO offering in Australia," he said.

Mine Super Chair Christina Langby said, "We are excited to be working with SS&C to provide our members with access to leading technology capabilities, which will allow us to deliver superior member outcomes. We look forward to working with SS&C to provide best in class member experiences."

Chief Executive Officer of Mine Super Vasyl Nair said, "Having worked with the SS&C team for a number of years, it became clear that their global expertise in BPO could be leveraged onshore. We're proud to externalise our administration to such a large and well-established business that will continue to enable Mine Super to deliver better value and service to our members."

Mine Super members will benefit from SS&C's continued investments in intelligent automation and digital technologies. The solution will deliver superior digital experiences for members, driving greater member engagement and stronger retirement outcomes.

About Mine Super

Established in 1941, Mine Super is a 'superannuation' pension fund dedicated to serving the retirement needs of its members. Mine Super employs over 180 staff and manages approximately AUD 12 billion in funds for over 55,000 members.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

About SS&C in Australia

Australia's superannuation industry has relied on SS&C's technology for more than 30 years to support funds under management approaching AUD $2.1 trillion per annum.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

