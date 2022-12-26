5 Peter Lynch Growth Stocks Trading in Latin America

Stocks that trade below the Fidelity Magellan Fund's earnings line

James Li
Summary
  • Peter Lynch’s Growth Screen looks for stocks with low price-earnings ratio and good growth.
  • GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed several Peter Lynch Growth stocks in the Latin America subscription region.
Article's Main Image

According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five Latin American stocks that have high business predictability and are trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line are Equatorial Energia SA (

BSP:EQTL3, Financial), Grupo Bafar SA de CV (MEX:BAFARB, Financial), Coca-Cola Embonor SA (XSGO:EMBONOR-B, Financial), Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (MEX:BACHOCOB, Financial) and CPFL Energia SA (BSP:CPFE3, Financial).

Lynch wrote in his investing book “One Up on Wall Street” that a simple way to measure a stock’s relative valuation is to compare the price line to the earnings line. The Fidelity Magellan Fund manager set his line at 15 times earnings per share. If a stock trades above the earnings line, the stock is considered overvalued. On the other hand, if a stock trades below the earnings line, the stock is considered undervalued.

GuruFocus’ Peter Lynch Growth screener also looks at stocks with high business predictability and a 10-year revenue growth rate of at least 6%. Users can subscribe to additional regions to view the stocks trading in international countries.

Equatorial Energia

Shares of Equatorial Energia (

BSP:EQTL3, Financial) traded around 26.23 reals ($4.95), showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07.

1604920373093171200.png

The stock’s price-earnings ratio of 11.51 outperforms approximately 64% of global competitors.

1604920832394625024.png

The Sau Luiz, Brazil-based electric energy company has a GF Score of 90 out of 100, driven by a momentum rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth despite financial strength ranking 4 out of 10 and GF Value ranking just 3 out of 10.

1604921636031660032.png

Equatorial Energia’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 10.7% per year on average over the past five years and outperform more than 60% of global competitors.

1604929528239587328.png

The

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) has a holding in Equatorial Energia.

1604930157599096832.png

Grupo Bafar

Shares of Grupo Bafar (

MEX:BAFARB, Financial) traded around 57.90 Mexican pesos ($2.92), showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92 as of Monday.

1604936283786936320.png

The stock’s price-earnings ratio of 13.76 outperforms approximately 61% of global competitors.

1604940547171123200.png

The Mexican food products company has a GF Score of 80 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 1 out of 10.

1604940884405747712.png

Grupo Bafar’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 7.4% per year on average over the past five years. Despite this, gross margins outperform just over half of global competitors.

1604956205460062208.png

Coca-Cola Embonor

Shares of Coca-Cola Embonor (

XSGO:EMBONOR-B, Financial) traded around 1,190 Chilean pesos ($1.13), showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.74 as of Monday.

1604951374636875776.png

The stock’s price-earnings ratio of 6.78 outperforms more than 90% of global competitors.

1604952415684100096.png

The Santiago, Chile-based beverage bottling company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

1604952950277505024.png

The company’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms more than 80% of global competitors.

1604955834868137984.png

Industrias Bachoco

Shares of Industrias Bachoco (

MEX:BACHOCOB, Financial) traded around 82.99 pesos, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.82 as of Monday.

1604960108163465216.png

The stock’s price-earnings ratio of 7.4 outperforms approximately 83% of global competitors.

1604960493896826880.png

The Mexican egg and poultry processing company has a GF Score of 88 out of 100 based on a financial strength rank of 10 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 6 out of 10.

1604960876417351680.png

Industrias Bachoco has the GuruFocus business predictability rank of three stars out of five.

1604961798145015808.png

CPFL Energia

Shares of CPFL Energia (

BSP:CPFE3, Financial) traded around 30.10 reals, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.95.

1604963671035969536.png

The stock’s price-earnings ratio of 6.86 outperforms approximately 85% of global competitors.

1604965318466306048.png

The Sau Paulo, Brazil-based electric energy company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

1604966035117670400.png

CPFL Energia has the GuruFocus business predictability rank of 3.5 stars out of five.

1604966999983751168.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
