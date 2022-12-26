Former President Donald J. Trump Discusses the January 6 Committee Today on The Dan Bongino Show

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Dan Bongino conducted a live interview with Former President Donald J. Trump for his radio program The Dan Bongino Show at the same time the January 6 Committee was meeting for the final time and before voting to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department for the former president. Trump discusses his speech on January 6 and calls the January 6 Committee a “kangaroo court”:

“When I made the speech, I believe it was the largest crowd I ever spoke before. And I’ve spoken before the biggest crowds. It was the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken … it went back to the Washington Monument. And those are not people that walked down to the Capitol. A very tiny proportion of them walked down to the Capitol. But I will say this. They don’t talk about the reason that everybody was there. It was because of the election. And because of election fraud. And they felt so strongly about it. They didn’t spend one minute speaking about that, the January 6 committee. And essentially, we have all Democrats and Republicans in very poor standing, two of them. I mean, the whole thing, it’s a kangaroo court. What can I say.”

WHEN: The interviewed aired live during today’s broadcast of The Dan Bongino Show

Audio of the former president’s comments can be found here.

The Dan Bongino Show is a live broadcast from Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS)’s Westwood One hosted by former Secret Service Agent, best-selling author, television commentator, and podcast powerhouse Dan Bongino. With live guests and listener calls, the program showcases Bongino’s natural ability to forge connections and communicate as never before. The program airs live Monday-Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET.

