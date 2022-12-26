Oceaneering Appoints Jennifer Simons to Succeed David Lawrence as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (

NYSE:OII, Financial) announced the appointment of Jennifer Simons to succeed David Lawrence as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, effective upon Ms. Simons’ commencement of employment with Oceaneering, which is expected on or about January 1, 2023. In this role, Ms. Simons will be responsible for Oceaneering’s global legal function.

Ms. Simons has worked for Parker Wellbore since 2010, serving in roles of increasing seniority and responsibility. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Administration Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, a role held since 2020, and Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, a role held from 2018 through 2020. From 2016 through 2018, Ms. Simons served as General Manager of the company’s Canadian offshore drilling operations. Prior to her service with Parker Wellbore, Ms. Simons practiced law with a private law firm.

Mr. Lawrence, who joined Oceaneering in 2005, recently notified Oceaneering of his plan to retire from the Company. He has agreed to continue to serve in a supporting role for a transitional period.

Roderick A. Larson, Oceaneering’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am very pleased to announce Jennifer’s appointment to our executive leadership team. Jennifer has a proven track record of successfully leading a complex legal organization for a global energy services company. Her previous experience in operations, compliance, enterprise risk management, commercial, quality, safety, supply chain, and human resources will add valuable expertise and insight to our executive leadership team. I would also like to thank David for his leadership and valuable counsel since coming to Oceaneering in 2005, and for agreeing to remain with us to facilitate the smooth transfer of responsibilities.”

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Oceaneering International, Inc. cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release concern expectations regarding Ms. Simons’ employment date, scope of responsibility, and added value. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current information and expectations of Oceaneering, but are subject to risks, contingencies and uncertainties including, among others, actions of the individual parties referred to in this press release. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005022/en/

